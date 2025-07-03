Florida’s New Speed Law Catches First Driver Two Minutes After Midnight

Just two minutes past midnight on July 1, police caught their first violator of Florida's "Super Speeder" law. The driver was going 104 mph down Interstate 4 in Orange County.

Police caught the car going 34 mph over the posted 70 mph speed limit. The new law targets drivers who go over 100 mph or drive 50 mph above speed limits.

The tough penalties in HB 351 are serious: first-time offenders can get up to 30 days in jail and $500 in fines. A second offense means up to 90 days in jail and $1,000 in fines. Repeat offenders could lose their license for a year if caught again within five years.

"If you're doing fifty miles per hour over the speed limit or one hundred or more you could face thirty days in jail and a five hundred dollar fine," said FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi to Click Orlando.

This law kicks in during peak travel season. AAA expects 72 million Americans to drive for July Fourth, with many heading to Orlando.

The Florida Department of Transportation brought in extra staff for the holiday rush. "With Central Florida being the number one travel destination for July Fourth... we are upping our staffing and ensuring our road ranger team are ready and willing to assist," said Garrett Popovich, FDOT Road Ranger Manager, to Fox 35 Orlando.

FDOT Safety Administrator Loreen Bobo explained their goal: "In the last four-to-five years we have this new focus on safety called target zero... that's a goal of zero fatalities and zero injuries on our roadways."

This speed law is one of 120 new state laws starting July 1. The first speeder's identity remains private as investigations continue.