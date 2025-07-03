Florida’s New Law Cracks Down on Abandoned Boats: Owners Face Fines and Jail Time
A strict Florida law took effect July 1, 2025, letting the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission seize abandoned boats without owner consent. Strict penalties await those who dump vessels in state waters.
Violators now risk steep consequences. Fines start at $100, while serious cases could mean up to 15 years in prison. The state also added new permit rules for boat storage.
"You look at the same boat for years and years and years after Hurricane Ian. It's just the crushing amount of boats. Most owners had lots of insurance and took care of removing them, but then there was also a ton that just have been sitting here for the last two and a half years, and it's disgusting. It's dangerous," said Michael Westra, owner of Lehr's Economy Tackle in Fort Myers, per WINK News.
Storm debris clutters North Fort Myers waters years after Ian struck. The new rules target these derelict vessels that mar the waterways.