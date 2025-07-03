First Small Business Rebuilt After Hurricane Ian Opens July 4 on Fort Myers Beach

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Rebecca Allen
Photo: The Beach Bar Facebook

On July 4, The Beach Bar will be the first rebuilt small business to open its doors on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian struck in 2022. The new three-story structure is located at 1668 I St.

"We had nothing. The Beach Bar was completely demolished and taken out to sea by Ian," said Madeline Boyd, co-owner of the bar, per News-Press.

Standing at 5,813 square feet, this building marks a turning point for the coastal town. Work started with a groundbreaking last October, following nearly two years of running the business from a simple trailer.

Built to withstand nature's fury, the structure boasts smart design choices. Staff can quickly move coolers and restroom trailers before storms hit. Special lighting and turtle-friendly glass protect baby turtles as they make their way to sea.

Guests can walk up to the open-air bar at ground level. Tables and chairs sit on the sand beneath movable shade covers. Musicians will perform under covered stages.

