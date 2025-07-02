Steve-O Brings ‘Crash and Burn’ Tour to Naples Comedy Club in 2025

MTV's wild man Steve-O plans to shake up Naples when his multimedia show hits Off The Hook Comedy Club on July 9th and 10th. Clean and sober for 14 years, the star mixes stunts with stand-up in his latest act.

Stephen Glover - that's Steve-O to fans - has available tickets at $35 for standard seats, while VIP spots cost $50. The shows start at 6:30 PM and wrap by 10:00 PM.

After quitting the University of Miami, he took an odd turn - straight to clown school at Ringling Brothers. Then MTV came calling. The year 2000 saw him team up with Johnny Knoxville to create Jackass, the crazy stunt show that made him famous.

His talents stretch past TV tricks. His first book Professional Idiot made the New York Times top list. When Jackass Forever hit theaters in 2022, it shot to number one. That same year, he put out A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I Learned From a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions.

Now he splits time between his hit YouTube videos and his podcast Wild Ride. Big stars like Post Malone, Demi Lovato, and Shaq stop by to chat.