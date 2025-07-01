Fort Myers Beach Plans July 4th Parade and Fireworks with Road Closures

Fort Myers Beach will host Independence Day celebrations featuring a morning parade and a nighttime fireworks display.

Starting at 9 a.m., the parade winds through town until midday. Major streets shut down as marchers make their way along the route. Traffic stops on both the Matanzas Bridge and Estero Boulevard during this time.

At 9 p.m., fireworks will fill the downtown sky. Bridge access stops completely between 9 and 11 p.m. Two exit lanes open after the display ends.

Downtown has several hundred parking spots, or skip the parking hunt by taking the Lee Tran Trolley straight to the action.