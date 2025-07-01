ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Beach Plans July 4th Parade and Fireworks with Road Closures

Fort Myers Beach will host Independence Day celebrations featuring a morning parade and a nighttime fireworks display.  Starting at 9 a.m., the parade winds through town until midday. Major streets…

Rebecca Allen
Sanibel Fireworks from Sanibel Causeway on July 4, 2015.
Photo By Brian Tietz for Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau

Fort Myers Beach will host Independence Day celebrations featuring a morning parade and a nighttime fireworks display. 

Starting at 9 a.m., the parade winds through town until midday. Major streets shut down as marchers make their way along the route. Traffic stops on both the Matanzas Bridge and Estero Boulevard during this time.

At 9 p.m., fireworks will fill the downtown sky. Bridge access stops completely between 9 and 11 p.m. Two exit lanes open after the display ends.

Downtown has several hundred parking spots, or skip the parking hunt by taking the Lee Tran Trolley straight to the action.

If you want to avoid the crowds, watch the show from one of Estero Boulevard's beaches. These less crowded areas still give perfect views of the display.

4th of JulyfireworksFort Myers Beachparade
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Cape Coral’s July 4th Event Expected To Bring 40,000 People for Fireworks Show
Local NewsCape Coral’s July 4th Event Expected To Bring 40,000 People for Fireworks ShowRebecca Allen
Naples Barbecue Joint Black Eyed Pig Shutting Down In July After 17 Years
Local NewsNaples Barbecue Joint Black Eyed Pig Shutting Down In July After 17 YearsRebecca Allen
Sun Splash Family Water Park Enforces Under-16 Chaperone Rule After Safety Problems
Local NewsSun Splash Family Water Park Enforces Under-16 Chaperone Rule After Safety ProblemsRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect