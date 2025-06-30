The Most Popular Beverage in Florida Revealed

Every state has its special foods and beverage picks, and that's truly part of what makes every state so special. The United States is really a unique country, because we do have so many different cultures across the country, and each state has its own story and charm. When it comes to beverages that are popular in every state, it really varies a lot. Now, one study has pinpointed the most iconic beverage in every U.S. state, including this one.

A Celebrated and Iconic Beverage

The crew at Reader's Digest has a feature out describing the most iconic beverage in each state. "With so many worthy ways to quench your thirst, we figured it was time to share the best U.S. state beverages," they note in the piece, adding that this is a collaboration with Reader's Digest and Taste of Home. This is also their sixth installment of "America the Tasty," their attempt to find America's favorite foods and drinks.

For Florida, it's orange juice, of course. "So synonymous are the Sunshine State and citrus that consumers are more likely to buy OJ if they think the oranges are Florida grown—they're even willing to pay more for it," Reader's Digest notes. "In fact, only about half the orange juice we drink hails from Florida (Brazil is the world's biggest producer by far), but more than 95% of Florida's oranges get squeezed into juice."