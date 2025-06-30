ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Naples Barbecue Joint Black Eyed Pig Shutting Down In July After 17 Years

After serving smoked meats and sides for nearly two decades, Black Eyed Pig will close its Shirley Street location on July 26, 2025. The shutdown marks a bittersweet end following the passing…

Rebecca Allen
Getty Royalty Free

After serving smoked meats and sides for nearly two decades, Black Eyed Pig will close its Shirley Street location on July 26, 2025.

The shutdown marks a bittersweet end following the passing of founder Carl Osburn in 2023. His partner, Wendy Easton, made the difficult decision to end operations.

"There are circumstances that prohibit getting a new location and why the decision has been made to close at this time," said Easton in a Facebook post as reported by Naples News.

What started as The Classic Cafe transformed when Osburn took charge. He switched the menu focus, moving from morning fare to smoking meats for lunch and dinner crowds.

The news hit the community hard. "You will truly be missed. Wishing you only the best," wrote Liz Hottmann Hinnethal.

Nikki Kirkland shared her thoughts: "The Industrial Park won't be the same. Sad to see you go." Customer Kristine Jensen added: "Thank you for all the wonderful food you all put out. I know I gained a few pounds or two."

As the final days approach, Easton asks patrons to cherish "the wonderful memories you have of Black Eyed Pig and Carl's bigger than life personality."

Until the last day, guests can visit Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BarbecueDiningNaples
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Sun Splash Family Water Park Enforces Under-16 Chaperone Rule After Safety Problems
Local NewsSun Splash Family Water Park Enforces Under-16 Chaperone Rule After Safety ProblemsRebecca Allen
Fort Myers Chef Opens Jazz-Themed Southern Restaurant with Family Recipes
Local NewsFort Myers Chef Opens Jazz-Themed Southern Restaurant with Family RecipesRebecca Allen
Bubble Room Plans July Reopening After Three-Year Hurricane Recovery
Local NewsBubble Room Plans July Reopening After Three-Year Hurricane RecoveryRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect