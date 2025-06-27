Lynyrd Skynyrd Puts Out Live Album With Gary Rossington’s Last Show

A new live album captures founding guitarist Gary Rossington's final stage appearance with Lynyrd Skynyrd. The band will release Celebrating 50 Years — Live At The Ryman today.

The recording preserves their November 22, 2022 show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. "We unknowingly were able to have captured his final performance with us. It's bittersweet but what a special place to have had his final performance, the mother ship of music — The Ryman Auditorium!" said Johnny Van Zant, according to hennemusic. Rossington passed away five months after his performance.

Guest stars lit up the stage that night. Jelly Roll, Brent Smith of Shinedown, Marcus King, John Osborne, and Donnie Van Zant joined the band. After sitting out the first six songs, Rossington stepped in and played straight through to the "Free Bird" finale.

The release spans 15 tracks, including hits like "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Simple Man." Music label Frontiers Music SRL will offer audio and video versions. Serafino Perugino, President and CEO of Frontiers Label Group, expressed excitement for the album's release.

Since their start in Jacksonville back in 1964, the band has sold 28 million albums across America. They first called themselves My Backyard before picking their famous name. A tragic plane crash in 1977 took three members and put shows on hold until 1987.

Rossington's guitar work shaped their signature sound. Van Zant shared with Louder Sound: "When Gary got real sick I told him it might be time to throw in our boots and hat, but he insisted: 'No, no, no, man. Keep playing these songs. Skynyrd shouldn't go away.'"