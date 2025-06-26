Adam Sandler Sets 30-City Comedy Tour With Stop at Hertz Arena

Funny man Adam Sandler is taking to the stage next fall with shows across 30 cities. Kicking off September 5 in Jacksonville, Florida, he'll travel through North America before wrapping up with a huge Las Vegas show on November 1.

His "You're My Best Friend" tour includes stops at famous venues like Madison Square Garden and the United Center. The comedian will fill massive arenas from one coast to the other, including Wells Fargo Center and TD Garden.

Live Nation starts ticket presales June 26 at noon local time until 10 p.m. Fans can buy tickets starting June 27 at noon through Ticketmaster.

This is Sandler's third year in a row touring. His shows in 2023 and early 2024 were complete sellouts. Josh Safdie captured the 2024 shows for Netflix's "Adam Sandler: Love You" special.

During his shows, Sandler blends witty stand-up with beloved SNL musical numbers. His recent Netflix performances have been turned into audio albums by Warner Bros Records.

The comedian hadn't done a special in twenty years before "100% Fresh" came out in 2018. Now he's back in the spotlight.

Tour stops range from Vystar Memorial to Amalie Arena and Kaseya Center in the south. Fans in Canada can see shows in Toronto and other big cities up north.

The news comes as Sandler gets ready to release "Happy Gilmore 2" on Netflix. The July 25 sequel brings back old favorites while adding Bad Bunny and Travis Kelce to the cast.

After his time writing and performing on SNL in the '90s, Sandler moved into movies. Now he smoothly balances streaming shows, films and live performances.

This winter, he teams up with Greta Gerwig in Noah Baumbach's "Jay Kelly" project.

Adam Sandler “You’re My Best Friend Tour” dates

9/05 – Vystar Memorial – Jacksonville, FL

9/06 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

9/07 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL

9/08 – Hertz Arena – Estero, FL

CODES: BESTFRIEND and SANDMAN

All Presales End: Thursday, June 26 at 10 pm Local Time

On Sale: Friday, June 27 at 12 pm Local Time