Rod Stewart Teases Whisky Launch Amid Expensive Glastonbury Show

Music star Rod Stewart launched his whisky brand just days before his costly Glastonbury slot. The June 20 release happened while he faced steep bills for his festival show on June 29.

"It's going to cost me £300,000 to do it, and they only pay you about 120,000 quid. So, it's going to cost me," said Stewart to Radio Times. His costs stem from transporting his band and gear from the US.

At 80, Stewart took to social media to unveil Wolfie's Whisky, his 2023 venture. His production partners were the historic Loch Lomond Distillery, which started making spirits in 1772, and beverage expert Duncan Frew.

Stewart said he only wanted to partner with the best, and Loch Lomond Distillery is one of the most prestigious distilleries in Scotland. He also joked about being happy to do lots of tastings while developing the whisky.

The Glastonbury festival sets strict time limits, and Stewart must pack his show into 75 minutes. This is far less than his standard two-hour set, and he hopes to get another 15 minutes onstage. Three special guests will join him, including Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

When touring, Stewart sticks to his own travel rules. While his band flies Premium Economy, he opts for private transport. He said that he hasn't flown commercially for 20 years, and he emphasized the importance of comfort and luxury accommodations while touring.