ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Police Warn of Phone Scam Impersonating Officers; Residents Urged To Verify Calls

Fort Myers police issued an alert about scammers who call citizens while pretending to be law enforcement. These fake officers try to get money through threats and pressure. The crooks claim their…

Rebecca Allen
Unknown caller show on mobile phone screen.
Getty Royalty Free

Fort Myers police issued an alert about scammers who call citizens while pretending to be law enforcement. These fake officers try to get money through threats and pressure.

The crooks claim their targets must pay right away for skipping court or jury duty. If not, they'll send officers to make arrests. This trick has spread through Florida and nearby states.

"Scammers can make their caller ID look like they're calling from the police department," said FMPD officials in a statement to Gulf Coast News.

If you get such a call, put down the phone. Then check with the real police office using their non-emergency number to see if you have any actual issues.

Fort Myers PolicePhone Scam
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Cape Coral Bridge Getting Two Extra Lanes in 5-Year Build
Local NewsCape Coral Bridge Getting Two Extra Lanes in 5-Year BuildRebecca Allen
Collier County Ends Burn Ban; Fireworks Given Green Light for Fourth of July With Strict Guidelines
Local NewsCollier County Ends Burn Ban; Fireworks Given Green Light for Fourth of July With Strict GuidelinesRebecca Allen
A drone view of the scenic Pine Island, Cape Coral in Florida, US
Local NewsCape Coral Cracks Down on Illegal Vacation Rentals as City Weighs New Rules and Fee HikeRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect