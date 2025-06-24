Fort Myers Police Warn of Phone Scam Impersonating Officers; Residents Urged To Verify Calls

Fort Myers police issued an alert about scammers who call citizens while pretending to be law enforcement. These fake officers try to get money through threats and pressure.

The crooks claim their targets must pay right away for skipping court or jury duty. If not, they'll send officers to make arrests. This trick has spread through Florida and nearby states.

"Scammers can make their caller ID look like they're calling from the police department," said FMPD officials in a statement to Gulf Coast News.