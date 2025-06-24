Cape Coral Cracks Down on Illegal Vacation Rentals as City Weighs New Rules and Fee Hike

City inspectors found hundreds of short-term rentals breaking Cape Coral's week-long stay rules on popular booking sites. The findings surface amid mounting tension over rental oversight in this coastal Florida town.

Council member Jennifer Nelson-Lastra leads a task force to fix rental rules. "We do not have a lot of hotels, so we really rely on the vacation rental owners and those properties to be able to house all of our tourists every year," said Nelson-Lastra to Fox 4 News.

Plans to raise rental fees from $35 to $600 sparked strong reactions from locals. "How are you trying to run people out when our economy needs to grow?" said Mike, a Cape Coral resident.

Aiden, who lives nearby, blasted the steep price increase. "I wouldn't blame them if they wanted to raise it up to 100 or something a little more reasonable, but 600 is a little bit outrageous."

The task force is considering Sanibel's method as a possible fix. Their system sets fees based on rental type, with a $300 maximum.

Nelson-Lastra wants strict action against rule-breakers. "If you look at these properties, they're technically businesses, and if a business doesn't comply, after a magistrate demands that they comply, what do you do? You shut down the business."