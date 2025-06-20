FDOT Plans I-75 Expansion To Add Four Lanes in Southwest Region

State planners will widen I-75 between Naples and Fort Myers, transforming the six-lane highway into a 10-lane thoroughfare. Starting in 2027, crews will tackle the 18-mile stretch connecting Golden Gate Parkway to Corkscrew Road.

Construction splits into four phases over five years. Workers begin at Immokalee Road, pushing north to Bonita Beach Road in 2027. By 2029, they'll shift north from Bonita Beach to Corkscrew Road. The third phase targets Pine Ridge to Immokalee Road in 2030. Finally, crews will finish the Golden Gate to Pine Ridge section in 2031.

The project adds lanes strategically. Two new paths will run from Golden Gate to Immokalee. North of there, four new lanes will stretch to Corkscrew, with extra space for merging vehicles.

At Immokalee Road, drivers will find a new Diverging Diamond Interchange. This mirrors changes at Fort Myers' Colonial Boulevard and matches ongoing work at Pine Ridge Road.

State officials want three things: fewer crashes, less congestion, and smoother trips across Southwest Florida. They shared these goals during a June meeting with Collier County planners.