Ex-REO Speedwagon Singer Terry Luttrell Makes It Through Car Wreck After Reunion Show

At 78, Terry Luttrell crashed his car on I-57 in Illinois. He dozed off behind the wheel while heading home from REO Speedwagon's final show.

The crash struck 30 miles below Champaign as Luttrell drifted off during his drive to St. Louis. "It just happened. I nodded off. I rolled the car over, and I woke up, and I was in a cocoon [airbags]," Luttrell told The News-Gazette over the phone from the hospital.

Medical staff at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana found he had a broken sternum and back and neck injuries. He's still getting treatment, but Luttrell managed to crawl from the wreckage without help.

The incident came after an exhausting night with fans. After playing at State Farm Center, he signed autographs until 4:30 a.m. Then, he spent time with 40 more fans at his hotel before deciding to drive to St. Louis for another event.

REO Speedwagon sent well wishes online: "We just heard about Terry Luttrell's car accident ... we wish him the best on a speedy recovery," the band wrote on Facebook.

Drummer Michael Mesey praised the car's built-in protection. "He is very blessed to have walked away from this accident, mainly a blessing from God and the airbags in his BMW," Mesey said to The Daily Mail.

This crash struck right after a big band get-together. From 1968 to 1972, Luttrell sang lead for REO Speedwagon and recorded their first album. He later joined Starcastle while Cronin took over as lead singer.