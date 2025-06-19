Close Enemies Drops New Single ‘Rain’, Sets Off on 14-City Tour

Close Enemies released "Rain" through TLG|ROCK and Virgin Music Group. The new single marks their fourth with Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton on bass. Before this track, the band released "Sound of a Train," "Inside Out," and "Sweet Baby Jesus."

"'Rain' urges us to rise above adversity and spark change. Be bold, think big, and dream even bigger. It's a call to action amidst adversity to manifest a transformative shift," said the band on YouTube when they posted a lyric video for the song. The group unites GRAMMY winner Hamilton with The Babys' Tony Brock on drums, Peter Stroud and Trace Foster on guitars, and former Mickey Mouse Club member Chasen Hampton as lead singer.

Director Tom Flynn crafted the song's lyric video. "Tom took the footage we sent him and created a lyric video that not only showcases the message of the song but really captures our personalities and the fun we're having," the band wrote in a statement, according to Blabbermouth.

About their Nashville debut last October, Hamilton said to Ultimate Classic Rock: "I was a little bit nervous, you know. But that feeling, it energizes you. It doesn't hold you back. It makes you want to dive in deeper and deeper."