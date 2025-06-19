Close Enemies Drops New Single ‘Rain’, Sets Off on 14-City Tour
Close Enemies released "Rain" through TLG|ROCK and Virgin Music Group. The new single marks their fourth with Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton on bass. Before this track, the band released "Sound of a Train," "Inside Out," and "Sweet Baby Jesus."
"'Rain' urges us to rise above adversity and spark change. Be bold, think big, and dream even bigger. It's a call to action amidst adversity to manifest a transformative shift," said the band on YouTube when they posted a lyric video for the song. The group unites GRAMMY winner Hamilton with The Babys' Tony Brock on drums, Peter Stroud and Trace Foster on guitars, and former Mickey Mouse Club member Chasen Hampton as lead singer.
Director Tom Flynn crafted the song's lyric video. "Tom took the footage we sent him and created a lyric video that not only showcases the message of the song but really captures our personalities and the fun we're having," the band wrote in a statement, according to Blabbermouth.
About their Nashville debut last October, Hamilton said to Ultimate Classic Rock: "I was a little bit nervous, you know. But that feeling, it energizes you. It doesn't hold you back. It makes you want to dive in deeper and deeper."
Close Enemies formed after Aerosmith's retirement in August 2024. The band cut their Peace Out tour short when Steven Tyler suffered a vocal injury in 2023. Starting August 28 in Louisville, Close Enemies will hit the road for An Evening with Close Enemies — Live in Concert. They'll mix Aerosmith classics with The Babys' hits and their own songs across 14 cities. Fans can catch them with Tom Keifer, L.A. Guns, and Winger. These shows stretch from St. Charles' Arcada Theatre to Hollywood's famous Whisky A Go Go, and the final performance will be on November 15.