Lee County Shuts Down Buckingham Road for $4.8M Roundabout Project

Construction barriers went up on Buckingham Road between Gunnery and Sunset Roads on June 16, 2025. The work marks phase two of the $4.8 million traffic circle project, with federal funds covering $4.6 million of the cost.

Drivers must now wind through alternate routes. Those headed south should veer right at Gunnery Road, then make another right onto Sunset Road to reach Buckingham. Northbound traffic takes Sunset Road, then turns left at Gunnery.

New traffic signals now control flow at two key spots where the roads meet. These temporary lights will direct cars through the construction zone.

The work schedule runs 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, with the potential for some nights or weekend work. The completion date is expected for spring 2026.

V & H Construction won the bid to transform this busy east Fort Myers crossing. The roundabout should help cut down crashes and traffic jams at that intersection.

"Vehicles yield rather than stop, which keeps traffic moving, especially during off-peak hours, which enables continuous traffic flow in all directions, allowing motorists to navigate without stopping," officials told News-Press.