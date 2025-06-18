ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Puts New Hemp Product Rules in Place To Protect Kids

As of June 16, 2025, Florida began enforcing the new laws on hemp packaging. The state now requires childproof containers and bans designs that might lure kids.  Each hemp item must show exact amounts…

Rebecca Allen
Cannabis infused cookies and other edibles stand on display
Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

As of June 16, 2025, Florida began enforcing the new laws on hemp packaging. The state now requires childproof containers and bans designs that might lure kids. 

Each hemp item must show exact amounts and dosing info on its label. A QR code must link straight to lab tests that prove legal THC limits. Short, clear warnings must stand out on packages.

"As a business owner, that is one thing that I am very, very strict on," said Ghan Ilias, owner of G's Smoke and More in North Fort Myers, to Gulf Coast News.

Though the law took effect on March 12, 2025, enforcement began this week. Most stores switched to safer packaging months ago, beating the deadline.

Bright colors and fun pictures that might catch a child's eye are no longer allowed. "If it's too graphic or too animated, I stay away because I just feel like that's going to bring in some unnecessary traffic into the store that we don't need," Ilias said.

Wake and Bakery's Dru Hanni agrees with the new law. "I have children myself, so I mean, I think it's a great idea. I wouldn't want my kids getting into something like this. Even my 17-year-old kids, I wouldn't want anybody getting into it. No different than cigarettes or alcohol."

These rules target hemp products, which contain less than 0.3% of THC. This small detail keeps hemp sales legal but puts strict limits on sales methods.

FloridaHemp
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Florida Rolls Out 70 New Laws in July 2025
Local NewsFlorida Rolls Out 70 New Laws in July 2025Jen Glorioso
Los Angeles's 405 Freeway Re-Opens Ahead Of Schedule
Local NewsLee County Shuts Down Buckingham Road for $4.8M Roundabout ProjectRebecca Allen
Florida, South Carolina Counties Set Up Groundbreaking 911 Backup Network
Local NewsFlorida, South Carolina Counties Set Up Groundbreaking 911 Backup NetworkRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect