Florida Puts New Hemp Product Rules in Place To Protect Kids

As of June 16, 2025, Florida began enforcing the new laws on hemp packaging. The state now requires childproof containers and bans designs that might lure kids.

Each hemp item must show exact amounts and dosing info on its label. A QR code must link straight to lab tests that prove legal THC limits. Short, clear warnings must stand out on packages.

"As a business owner, that is one thing that I am very, very strict on," said Ghan Ilias, owner of G's Smoke and More in North Fort Myers, to Gulf Coast News.

Though the law took effect on March 12, 2025, enforcement began this week. Most stores switched to safer packaging months ago, beating the deadline.

Bright colors and fun pictures that might catch a child's eye are no longer allowed. "If it's too graphic or too animated, I stay away because I just feel like that's going to bring in some unnecessary traffic into the store that we don't need," Ilias said.

Wake and Bakery's Dru Hanni agrees with the new law. "I have children myself, so I mean, I think it's a great idea. I wouldn't want my kids getting into something like this. Even my 17-year-old kids, I wouldn't want anybody getting into it. No different than cigarettes or alcohol."