Lee County Asks Residents To Get Properties Ready for Hurricane Season

Lee County waste officials have shared key steps to protect homes from winds during hurricane season, with their main focus being clearing yards of items that could become projectiles during storms.

Cut back any tree limbs touching buildings or pool screens. A buffer zone between greenery and structures cuts down storm risks. Plants need thinning too. When winds whip through sparse branches, they cause less harm than through thick growth.

If you're cleaning out your garage or storage shed and need to dispose of any chemicals, you can take them to the Household Chemical Waste Collection Facility at 6441 Topaz Court in Fort Myers. This free drop-off spot takes paint, pesticides, and old fuel. They are open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the first Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. until noon.

Battery safety sits high on the priority list. The new Recycle Coach app shows exactly what to do with different power cells. No more guessing games about proper disposal.

Yard waste bundles need to be kept under 50 pounds for pickup crews to handle and should be in paper bags, not plastic. Palm fronts can be stacked at the curb.