Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Drop 25th Anniversary Film and Album

Jimmy Page, a founder of Led Zeppelin, joined The Black Crowes to commemorate 25 years since their Greek Theatre performance and iconic live album. They unveiled an 11-minute film called The Making of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes Live At The Greek and an expanded album set. Barbara McDonough crafted the documentary, combining new talks with band members with rare stage clips.

"It was really good for me to meet [the Black Crowes], because I had really admired them from the recording work they had done. They were definitely from the same school I came from." said Page in the film, according to Consequence.

The new release bursts with 36 songs, and 16 of them were previously unreleased. Sound wizard Kevin Shirley mixed and polished recordings from the Greek Theatre in October 1999 in LA and from Jones Beach Theater in New York in August 1999.

The Black Crowes founder, Rich Robinson, said that the album takes listeners on a musical and emotional journey. His brother and fellow founder, Chris, expressed pride in the project.

Page and Robinson created a raw gem called "Jams" during sound tests, and it makes its first appearance on the expanded Live at the Greek album. Music lovers can pick from three versions: a massive six-LP set pressed on thick black vinyl, a three-CD pack with poster art, or a hand-picked double LP featuring exclusive tracks. The special edition glows with 15 songs on smoke-tinted vinyl.