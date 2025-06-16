Get Ready to Wrangle: The Florida Python Challenge Is Almost Here

Get ready—the 2025 Florida Python Challenge™ is almost here! From July 11–20, this exciting 10-day event invites participants to help protect Florida’s native wildlife by removing invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades. Plus, there’s $25,000 in prizes up for grabs—including a $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize for the most pythons removed!

This year brings something new: Everglades National Park is now one of eight official competition locations, making it an even more thrilling place to join the effort.

Whether you're a seasoned pro, a first-timer, or a member of the military, there are prize categories for everyone—including awards for the most and longest pythons removed. To take part, register at FLPythonChallenge.org, complete the free online training, and explore tips and resources for planning your trip to South Florida.

Want to do more beyond the competition? You can help year-round! Pythons can be humanely removed from 32 public lands managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or from private property any time with the landowner’s permission—no permit needed.

Why does this matter? Burmese pythons are invasive and harmful to Florida’s ecosystems, especially the Everglades. They prey on birds, mammals, and reptiles, and one female can lay over 100 eggs! Since 2000, more than 23,000 pythons have been reported as removed—but there’s still work to do.