Genesis Pushes Back 50th Anniversary Box Set of ‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’ to Autumn 2025

Mike Rutherford, Phil Collins, and Tony Banks of Genesis perform on the opening night of their North American "The Last Domino?" tour at the United Center on November 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Production issues have forced Genesis to delay the release of their highly anticipated 50th-anniversary box set of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway. The debut was originally scheduled for March. Then, it shifted from June to late Fall. "We deeply apologise to fans who've been kept in The Waiting Room to receive their orders," said the band on Genesis' website.

The music tells the story of Rael, a young man from Puerto Rico finding his path. Released on November 22, 1974, it marked Gabriel's final work before leaving the group.

Inside this massive collection, fans will find five vinyl LPs, a Blu-ray, and four CDs. Sound engineer Miles Showell worked at Abbey Road Studios to remaster the album using original tapes. At Real World Studios, band members Peter Gabriel and Tony Banks crafted new Dolby ATMOS mixes. Three unreleased demos from sessions at Headley Grange in Hampshire add fresh depth to the collection.

Music lovers can finally hear the complete January 24, 1975, performance at The Shrine Auditorium. Two bonus encore tracks, "Watcher Of The Skies" and "The Musical Box," make their first appearance. 

The package brims with additional extras. A 60-page coffee table book shares previously unseen photos and fresh talks with Banks, Phil Collins, Gabriel, Steve Hackett, and Mike Rutherford. Fans will also get a replica of the vintage 1975 tour program, an old ticket stub, and a classic poster. The band hasn't revealed the exact release date for this box set yet, but fans can still pre-order the Super Deluxe Edition through Genesis's website.

