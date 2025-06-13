Genesis Pushes Back 50th Anniversary Box Set of ‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’ to Autumn 2025

Production issues have forced Genesis to delay the release of their highly anticipated 50th-anniversary box set of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway. The debut was originally scheduled for March. Then, it shifted from June to late Fall. "We deeply apologise to fans who've been kept in The Waiting Room to receive their orders," said the band on Genesis' website.

The music tells the story of Rael, a young man from Puerto Rico finding his path. Released on November 22, 1974, it marked Gabriel's final work before leaving the group.

Inside this massive collection, fans will find five vinyl LPs, a Blu-ray, and four CDs. Sound engineer Miles Showell worked at Abbey Road Studios to remaster the album using original tapes. At Real World Studios, band members Peter Gabriel and Tony Banks crafted new Dolby ATMOS mixes. Three unreleased demos from sessions at Headley Grange in Hampshire add fresh depth to the collection.

Music lovers can finally hear the complete January 24, 1975, performance at The Shrine Auditorium. Two bonus encore tracks, "Watcher Of The Skies" and "The Musical Box," make their first appearance.