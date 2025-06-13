Collier County Puts $56M Into New Mental Health Center To Address Crisis

County leaders approved $56 million for a mental health center on Golden Gate Parkway. The new building will add 87 beds to serve patients in need of care.

A local nonprofit, the David Lawrence Center, will run the site. This adds to their current 33-bed youth wing on Baffy Lane, bringing total capacity to 120 patients.

"This project is critically important for Collier County for a number of different reasons, not least of which is we're in the greatest mental health crisis that we've ever experienced in Collier County," said Scott Burgess, CEO of the David Lawrence Center, to WINK News.

Construction teams have started work at the plot next to the current medical building. The finish date remains unset.

Mat Willison, a recovering addict, shared his story: "I'm alive because of David Lawrence Center right now. I really feel that this project is going to help the overall community, because it's going to take people who are striving their best to change their lives, and it's going to get them off the streets."

This marks a big step after years of work to fix gaps in local care. Staff expect the site will meet rising needs for treatment.