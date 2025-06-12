With raw power and rebellion at its core, rock 'n' roll music has underscored some of American history's most dramatic and defining moments. From epic performances and landmark recordings to cultural shifts and social change, here are a few moments from this day in rock history: June 12.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Songs and achievements that made June 12 a date to remember in rock history include:

1963: The Beach Boys recorded two of their most recognizable hits during one epic session at the United Western Recorders studio in Hollywood. The two songs — "Little Deuce Coupe" and "Surfer Girl" — still receive radio play time.

1965: The Supremes registered their fifth consecutive No. 1 hit when "Back In My Arms Again" reached the top of the Billboard record charts. This followed the group's hit songs "Where Did Our Love Go," "Baby Love," "Come See About Me," and "Stop! In the Name of Love."

2003: The Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City inducted four legendary new members: Van Morrison, Queen, Little Richard, and Phil Collins. Established in 1969, the Hall of Fame honors more than 400 songwriters.

Cultural Milestones

Here are some of the ways in which rock music performers shaped the culture on June 12:

1963: Singer Brenda Lee graduated from Hollywood Professional School, a private school for young people in the entertainment industry. By the time she received her diploma, she had already achieved numerous Billboard Hot 100 hits.

1989: Graceland opened the Elvis Presley Automobile Museum, featuring more than 20 cars once owned by Elvis, including his famous pink Cadillac Fleetwood Series 60 and a Cadillac Eldorado convertible.

2008: The owner of the Premier League Chelsea Football Club arranged for Amy Winehouse to perform an exclusive concert for him and his girlfriend at a Moscow art gallery.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Individual performers and bands reserved some of their most notable recordings and performances for June 12:

1965: Sonny and Cher made their first appearance on American Bandstand with Dick Clark. The iconic pair performed "I Got You Babe."

1973: Grand Funk Railroad started a three-day recording session that included the song "We're An American Band." It became the band's first No. 1 hit.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Some of the transformative moments involving rock music history from June 12 include the following: