Mission BBQ Opens 150th Restaurant in Port Charlotte, Bringing 58 Local Jobs

The newest Mission BBQ fired up its smokers in Port Charlotte on June 10, 2025. From a pool of 600 applicants, 58 staff members now run this Southwest Florida spot — the chain's fourth in the region.

"We have a love of barbecue," said Bill Kraus, one of the company's founders, to Gulfshore Business. "But more importantly, we have a love of our country. We wanted to build something that meant something."

Smoke fills the air as meat cooks low and slow — 14 hours at 225 degrees over white oak wood. The menu features brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken, salmon, and turkey. Meals cost between $8.99 and $15.79.

U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Flynn, a Pearl Harbor veteran, and U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Ray Melendez, who served in Korea, entered the restaurant first.

Each day at noon, the national anthem is sung, a daily tradition since Mission BBQ's first Maryland location opened Sept. 11, 2011.

Mission BBQ chose Port Charlotte for its newest location because of its large veteran community.

Since opening 13 years ago, Mission BBQ has given $30 million to groups supporting military members and first responders. Before opening day, they raised funds for the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation, local firefighter and paramedic groups, and the Sheriff's Office fund.