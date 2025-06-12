$116M More Needed for Lee County Airport Expansion as Costs Rise

Airport officials are requesting an additional $116 million for Phase 2 of the Southwest Florida International expansion, bringing the total cost to $381 million. The plan awaits final say from county leaders.

The funds would support Concourse E upgrades, adding 14 gates, a new business lounge, and security points. "We were aware that this increase in funding was coming, because it's a billion dollar 'ish total project, and about half the money was funded on the first track of money that when they kicked off the job," said Commissioner David Mulicka to WINK News.

Setbacks plague the timeline. Foundation issues in Phase 1 sparked stricter checks. A recent site check showed Phase 1 zones in good shape, until rain cut things short. "I was pleased to see the cleanliness and the organization of the Phase 1 areas," Mulicka said.

He stressed strict budget control moving forward. "I'm trying to hold people to tasks, and I made them guarantee their budget," he stated. The words carried weight given the mounting costs.