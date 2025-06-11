Southwest Florida’s June Entertainment Calendar Packed With Over 40 Events Across the Area

This month brings a wave of shows to Southwest Florida. From Naples to Fort Myers, more than 40 events will fill venues across the region.

Luke Bryan brings his hits to JetBlue Park on June 14, with seats from $73 to $137. Later in the month, Alejandro Fernandez stops at Hertz Arena for his de Rey a Ray Tour. Heart rocks the same stage on June 25.

Sweeney Todd opens at the Kizzie Theater on June 25 and runs through late July. At Broadway Palm, Legally Blonde continues its run until June 28. Tickets cost $65 to $85.

Naples Botanical Garden hosts its yearly Tasting the Tropics on June 28 and June 29. Visitors can taste fresh picks, watch chefs work their magic, and stroll the paths. Tasting the Tropics is included with admission, while members get in free.

Edison and Ford Winter Estates start science programs on June 9. IMAG runs hands-on activities until Aug 8. At Rookery Bay, teens dive into marine science each Friday.

The Baker Museum shows Obra Sonora until June 15. Naples Art Institute pairs works by Imogen Cunningham and Robert McCabe. Marco Island's art center has new Latin American and Caribbean pieces on display.