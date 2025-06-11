Songwriters Hall of Fame Reveals 2025 Inductees and Performers for NYC Event

On June 12, music's brightest stars will gather at New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel for the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame. The night marks a milestone for artists like funk master George Clinton, some members of the Doobie Brothers, and Mike Love from the Beach Boys, as they officially join the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Dan + Shay, John Stamos, Kristin Chenoweth, and Aaron Dessner will take the stage during the awards dinner. The mix of old and new talent sets the tone for an unforgettable night.

This year's class of inductees shines with Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, and Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers. The list grows with hit-maker Ashley Gorley, beat wizard Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, and Tony Macaulay.

This year's awards also highlight young and emerging talent. Gracie Abrams will receive the Hal David Starlight Award and musical genius Stephen Schwartz is being honored with the Johnny Mercer Award for his stage work.

"We can make educated guesses. Dan + Shay have had major country hits with songs co-written by honoree Ashley Gorley: 'Nothin' Like You' and 'Save Me the Trouble' were both smashes on Billboard's Country Airplay chart," reported Billboard.

Living Color is also bringing their rock band energy to the show. Members Vernon Reid, Corey Glover, Will Calhoun, and Doug Wimbish will meet with stars Kristin Chenoweth, Debbie Gibson, and Nile Rodgers on stage.

The night turns sweet as children of inductees also step up to honor their parents. Sadie Gorley proudly represents her dad, Ashley, while the Jerkins children, including Heavenly, Hannah Joy, and Rodney Jr., all beam with pride as they present the awards.

And fun fact: the music ties among the guests are tight. John Stamos shares history with The Beach Boys, linking him to Mike Love. Dessner helped produce Abrams' first two albums, Good Riddance and The Secret of Us, and Alan Menken's work with Stephen Schwartz earned them six Oscar nominations, mostly for Enchanted and Pocahontas: The Hunchback of Notre Dame.