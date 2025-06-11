Fort Myers Chamber Names 2025 Award Finalists Across Eight Business Categories

On June 9, 2025, the Greater Fort Myers Chamber picked finalists for the 2025 Chamber Awards. Winners will take the stage at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center on July 17.

Drake Ready Mix, Henderson Franklin Law Firm, and Park Royal Hospital compete for the Large Business of the Year Award.

Media chief Darrel Lieze-Adams of Gulf Coast NBC & ABC, United Way of Lee's Jeannine Joy, and tourism expert Tamara Pigott were nominated for the Community Impact award.

The Chamber's committee picked Mayor Kevin Anderson as the top elected city official for the year.

Business minds Christopher Spiro, Janelle Miley, and Reema Bhatia vie for the top entrepreneur spot. Three local groups, the Children's Advocacy Center, Family Initiative Inc., and LARC, compete in the nonprofit section.

Rising stars Ashley Price of Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Jessica McElwee from the city of Fort Myers, and KM Hair Designs hair artist Kira Ayers stand as Young Professional picks. Virginia King stands alone as the year's top volunteer choice.

Verizon is the presenting sponsor. The city of Fort Myers, Florida Gulf Coast University, and Fort Myers Brewing are a few of the other sponsors.