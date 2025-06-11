Fort Myers Beach Lets E-Bikes on Sidewalks With 15 mph Speed Limit

In a complete turnaround from their 2018 stance, Fort Myers Beach officials now permit electric bikes on sidewalks with a 15 mph speed limit.

This shift stems from careful study by the Fort Myers Beach Public Safety Committee. Riders must slow down when passing others on foot and give verbal warnings.

"The enforcement of this is going to be hard," Operations and Compliance Manager Tom Yozzo told the Fort Myers Beach Talk. He pushed for a slower 7 mph limit, noting walkers move at just 3 mph.

Breaking basic rules will cost riders $15. More serious offenses, like biking in restricted zones, jump to $100 fines. While officials want to paint clear bike lanes, they must wait for Lee County's approval since the county owns these paths.

The stretch from Gulf View to Avenue C requires cyclists to move with traffic flow. The area between Avenue C and Times Square will be a no-bike zone.