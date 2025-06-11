Cape Coral Gives Green Light to $3.6M Roundabout To Make Roads Safer and Cut Traffic Jams

Cape Coral city leaders approved a $3.6 million roundabout where Northeast 24th Avenue meets Diplomat Parkway. The change comes as part of bigger updates to the area's Utility Expansion Project.

Officials chose the two-lane circle instead of traffic lights, which would have cost $3.9 million. At the meeting, Bill Corbett showed how the switch cuts crash risks. The new design reduces conflict points from 32 to just eight.

"One thing that I will say, other than the safety benefit of a roundabout, is the resiliency component of a roundabout. A roundabout would remain operational as long as the road is clear and open," said Corbett to the Cape Coral Breeze.

Rush hour backups plague the current intersection. Council member Rachel Kaduk backed the plan, stating, "A roundabout is best. Anyone can blow through a signal."

Building the circle means buying nearby space. Victory Park will see small changes at its northeast edge and southern tip. Workers must check these spots for environmental issues first.

The city needs three or four plots near the northwest and southwest sides. Mayor John Gunter asked about land costs, but talks with owners haven't started yet.