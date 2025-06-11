ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Animal Refuge Center’s Casino Night Looks To Boost Pet Adoptions

On June 21, the Animal Refuge Center will host its 13th Casino Royale night. The event takes place at Estero’s Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. “It’s an opportunity to come play…

Rebecca Allen
White pitbull mix with "adopt me" bandana in front of wood background
Getty Royalty Free

On June 21, the Animal Refuge Center will host its 13th Casino Royale night. The event takes place at Estero's Hyatt Regency Coconut Point.

"It's an opportunity to come play gaming with play money, sit down at the table, play blackjack or poker. Win some play money. Turn that in for raffle tickets and maybe go home with a great prize in the end," said Rob Spicker, the vice president of the ARC, to Gulf Coast News.

From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., guests can bid on prizes. Caribbean trips, sparkling gems, and meals at top steakhouses await lucky winners. Players can buy extra chips, with proceeds supporting shelter operations.

As the region's main no-kill facility, the center's success shows in its numbers. New training methods helped boost dog adoptions by 70% this year.

Recent upgrades brought a fresh welcome space and medical wing to the site. Staff vets now offer weekly services, from checkups to surgeries.

Tickets can be purchased online for $75, with proceeds supporting the ARC's mission.

Rebecca AllenWriter
