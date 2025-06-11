ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

78-Year-Old Iggy Pop Takes the Stage in Dublin After 20-Year Break

At Dublin’s In The Meadows festival on June 8, punk icon Iggy Pop stormed through a wild, 90-minute set on Saturday. The 78-year-old music titan hadn’t played the city in…

Laura Adkins
Iggy Pop participates in exclusive live listening party hosted by Nicky Doll at Magnum Beach on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France.
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

At Dublin's In The Meadows festival on June 8, punk icon Iggy Pop stormed through a wild, 90-minute set on Saturday. The 78-year-old music titan hadn't played the city in over 20 years, and he made a triumphant return. Under bright lights at Royal Hospital Kilmainham, he blasted through songs that spanned fifty years of music, closing the festival with a thrilling show.

Pop kicked off with "TV Eye" from The Stooges' 1970 album, Funhouse. Bare-chested in the cold air, he strutted and swaggered for most of the show. A quick wardrobe change saw him don a studded jacket with his name blazed across the back, but it didn't stay on long.

Fans went wild for hits like "The Passenger," "Death Trip," "II Wanna Be Your Dog," and the Trainspotting anthem "Lust for Life." According to Hot Press, Pop said, "This is a song. I did it with The Stooges," before playing "1970," also called "I Feel Alright." He continued, "We started in 1969, and then all of a sudden, it was 1970, and I couldn't think of a better idea than to write a song about what did it feel like to be alive in 1970. Hit it!"

Pop jumped down to the crowd barriers again and again. The music changed from early Stooges cuts to solo work and plenty of tracks from his time with Bowie in Berlin. The Lambrini Girls, Billy No Mates, and Irish band Sprints took the stage before him, and his performance was a celebration of rock history.

His last Irish gig was a Stooges show at Slane Castle back in 2004. This comeback capped off year two of the In The Meadows festival, where the old guard meets new blood in rock music.

Iggy PopThe Stooges
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers performs at the "Walk This Road" Release Event on the left and George Clinton attends George Clinton, Art+Culture and Valence at Art Basel Miami 2022 on the right.
MusicSongwriters Hall of Fame Reveals 2025 Inductees and Performers for NYC EventQueen Quadri
5 ‘Rolling Stone’ Album Reviews That Haven’t Aged Well
Music5 ‘Rolling Stone’ Album Reviews That Haven’t Aged WellErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Incubus Announces 13-City Tour for 2025, New Album in Works
MusicIncubus Announces 13-City Tour for 2025, New Album in WorksLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect