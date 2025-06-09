Roger Waters Concert Film ‘This Is Not a Drill’ Coming to Theaters Worldwide

The former Pink Floyd artist will screen This Is Not a Drill: Live from Prague The Movie in theaters on July 23, and fans can watch it at home starting on August 1 through vinyl, Blu-ray, DVD, CD, or digital download.

Director Sean Evans shot this concert film in stunning 8K with enhanced audio at Prague's O2 Arena last May, and Waters was a director as well. The show was stop 57 on Roger Waters' last world tour. It wrapped up with a total of 99 shows in late 2023, criticizing corporate dystopia and supporting global struggles for humanity. The performance used a 360-degree stage design and 12 LED screens that covered 650 square meters. This film will provide a powerful blend of visuals, music, and political commentary.

"We dreamed the dream. And, for a while, we lived it. The rest is history." Waters said on a promotional video of Waters performing "Wish You Were Here" on YouTube.

The film packs 20 hits from both Pink Floyd and Waters' solo work. Fans will hear "Us & Them," "Comfortably Numb," and "Wish You Were Here," plus a fresh track called "The Bar." Nine skilled players back Waters on stage: Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Joey Waronker, Robert Walter, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair, and Seamus Blake.