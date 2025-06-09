Roger Waters Concert Film ‘This Is Not a Drill’ Coming to Theaters Worldwide
The former Pink Floyd artist will screen This Is Not a Drill: Live from Prague The Movie in theaters on July 23, and fans can watch it at home starting on August…
The former Pink Floyd artist will screen This Is Not a Drill: Live from Prague The Movie in theaters on July 23, and fans can watch it at home starting on August 1 through vinyl, Blu-ray, DVD, CD, or digital download.
Director Sean Evans shot this concert film in stunning 8K with enhanced audio at Prague's O2 Arena last May, and Waters was a director as well. The show was stop 57 on Roger Waters' last world tour. It wrapped up with a total of 99 shows in late 2023, criticizing corporate dystopia and supporting global struggles for humanity. The performance used a 360-degree stage design and 12 LED screens that covered 650 square meters. This film will provide a powerful blend of visuals, music, and political commentary.
"We dreamed the dream. And, for a while, we lived it. The rest is history." Waters said on a promotional video of Waters performing "Wish You Were Here" on YouTube.
The film packs 20 hits from both Pink Floyd and Waters' solo work. Fans will hear "Us & Them," "Comfortably Numb," and "Wish You Were Here," plus a fresh track called "The Bar." Nine skilled players back Waters on stage: Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Joey Waronker, Robert Walter, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair, and Seamus Blake.
Tickets go on sale on June 12 at rogerwaters.film, and you can place pre-orders now. The show spans Waters' whole music life. Hits include "Money," "Another Brick in the Wall," "Have a Cigar," and "Eclipse." Trafalgar Releasing teams up with Sony Music Vision to bring the film to screens, and Legacy Recordings handles the music.