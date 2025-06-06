Suspect Arrested and Charged After Heart Instruments Stolen Before Tour Launch

A New Jersey man has been arrested after classic rock band Heart announced two instruments had been stolen from Atlantic City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 30, just as the band prepared for a new tour on May 31. Despite the missing equipment, the band took the stage as scheduled for their Royal Flush Tour.

The missing gear includes a one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster built for guitarist Nancy Wilson and a rare 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin. Band member Paul Moak played the vintage mandolin for over 25 years.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the theft, investigators identified Garfield Bennett as the suspect. Police reported that there was additional video footage of Bennett trying to sell the stolen instruments on the streets of Atlantic City. He was officially charged with burglary and theft on June 4 and has a long criminal record including an arrest in April 2025 for burglary.

At this time, the missing instruments have not yet been recovered. Police say Bennett sold one to an unknown buyer, but do not know what happened to the other.

In a social media statement before the arrest, Nancy Wilson said: "These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they're extensions of our musical souls. The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul's mandolin has been with him for decades. We're heartbroken, and we're asking for their safe return — no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable."