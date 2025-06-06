Listen To Win: Pure Florida for Father’s Day

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Ready to explore paradise? Pure Florida offers unforgettable adventures on the water, from thrilling jet ski and boat rentals to relaxing dolphin, eco, and sunset cruises. Whether you're deep-sea fishing, planning a wedding cruise, or just soaking in the Naples sunshine, Pure Florida has a Must Sea Experience for everyone. Located at historic Tin City, we're your go-to for private charters, specialty cruises—including dog and yoga cruises—and so much more. 

Call 239.263.4949 or book now online to cruise, fish, and explore with Pure Florida!

Listen to 96 K Rock to win a $100 Gift Card to Pure Florida for Father's Day!


Material Terms

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 6/9/25 - 6/13/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 2-6pm
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: Gift Card
  • What is the prize value: $100
  • Who is providing the prize: Pure Florida
