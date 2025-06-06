Fort Myers Wraps Up $24M I-75 Traffic Project After 4 Years

After four years of work, the I-75 Diverging Diamond project at Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers is complete. Workers put the final touches on the massive undertaking that started back in 2021.

The updated intersection aims to cut down wait times at one of the county's worst bottlenecks. A few minor tasks remain, but drivers won't notice any impact on their daily trips.

"It's been a nightmare," Fort Myers resident JJ Alfonso said to Gulf Coast News. "Thirteen minutes just to get to the gym when I'm six minutes away from the gym. To hear it's over, it's like 'Hallelujah Jesus!'"

The changes come as more people move to Lee County. Local drivers have split views on the new setup. Some think it helps, while others need time to adjust.

"At first, I hated it because traffic in Fort Myers is crazy, especially with snowbirds coming down," said Fort Myers resident Azariha Harper. "I guess it's OK. We'll be positive."

More work is coming to Southwest Florida roads. Crews are building another diverging diamond at Daniels Parkway and I-75 soon.

"We're starting in the fall," said Alex Ruiz, FDOT Construction Manager. "Real work people will notice probably winter, but you'll see some clearing and growing in the fall for sure."