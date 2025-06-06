Fort Myers Cuts Costs by $1M a Year Using ChatGPT

Fort Myers will save $1 million each year by adding ChatGPT AI tools to its city work. The switch marks a big change in how staff handle daily tasks.

A test with 30 workers proved the AI could speed up writing and code checks. "I had ChatGPT help me create the agenda item that purchased the enterprise upgrade to ChatGPT," said Richard Calkins, IT Director for the city, to Gulf Coast News.

Staff who used the system saved 10 hours on their weekly tasks.

No jobs will be lost in the switch. Calkins made this clear: "We don't want to use it to replace any staff. We don't want to use it to change anybody's job roles."