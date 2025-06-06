ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Cuts Costs by $1M a Year Using ChatGPT

Fort Myers will save $1 million each year by adding ChatGPT AI tools to its city work. The switch marks a big change in how staff handle daily tasks. A…

Rebecca Allen
AI image creation technology. Man use AI software on a laptop to generate images, showcasing a futuristic user interface. screen with visual prompt. Image generated by artificial intelligence. photo,
Getty Royalty Free

Fort Myers will save $1 million each year by adding ChatGPT AI tools to its city work. The switch marks a big change in how staff handle daily tasks.

A test with 30 workers proved the AI could speed up writing and code checks. "I had ChatGPT help me create the agenda item that purchased the enterprise upgrade to ChatGPT," said Richard Calkins, IT Director for the city, to Gulf Coast News.

Staff who used the system saved 10 hours on their weekly tasks. 

No jobs will be lost in the switch. Calkins made this clear: "We don't want to use it to replace any staff. We don't want to use it to change anybody's job roles."

AI chat systems will tackle city forms and staff needs. Workers will check each AI output to keep facts straight and private data safe.

AIFort Myers
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Fort Myers Wraps Up $24M I-75 Traffic Project After 4 Years
Local NewsFort Myers Wraps Up $24M I-75 Traffic Project After 4 YearsRebecca Allen
Fort Myers Tech Company Inks Baseball Deal With Two Minor League Teams
Local NewsFort Myers Tech Company Inks Baseball Deal With Two Minor League TeamsRebecca Allen
Fort Myers Named Top Small City for Business Owners as Local Startups Surge
Local NewsFort Myers Named Top Small City for Business Owners as Local Startups SurgeRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect