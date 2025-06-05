Wolfgang Van Halen on Why He Doesn’t Listen to Van Halen Anymore

Wolfgang Van Halen recently shared in a new video for Drumeo that he doesn't listen to Van Halen anymore. Truthfully, it's understandable why.



In the clip below, he explains his reason being, "I understand, like, that's the connection that everybody has. But obviously, my connection was a little different. So, when it comes to listening to it, it's just like, I have the memories. I'm so happy of the time that I was able to be in that three-piece with Dad and Al."



Wolfgang, of course, joined Van Halen in 2006 when he was only 15. During his tenure with the band, they recorded one album: 2012's A Different Kind of Truth. Van Halen came to an end with the passing of Wolfgang's father, Eddie Van Halen, in 2020.