Hurley Picks Travis Barker as First Global Brand Ambassador, Drops New Collection

Hurley signed Travis Barker to lead their brand worldwide, launching fresh clothes priced from $50 to $125. The punk rock drummer brings his unique style to the surfwear maker's latest line.

"This collaboration is special for us as it showcases the synergy between the spirit and excitement of Hurley in its early days with who we are now as an internationally established brand with the power to do something really loud and exciting," said Joey Gabbay to Fashion Network.

The new line features bold patterns, including camo, skulls, checkers, and Old English text, which catch the eye. Fans will find everyday wear, such as shirts and pants, mixed with beach gear. Each piece shows off Barker's punk rock touch, from basic tees to tech-loaded board shorts.

Back in the 2000s, while touring with blink-182, Barker first linked up with Hurley. Now they've shot his campaign right where he makes music. The photos mix his studio time with street shots, showing off his wheels and music gear.

"This collection represents everything I love about the lifestyle I've carved out for myself," Barker said to The Music Universe. "It's tattooed and poetic, chaotic and precise — a beautiful contradiction that just works. It's made for people like me, the punk kids, the surf community and the people who can't help but create."