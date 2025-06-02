Fort Myers Police To Build New 3-Story HQ, Adding More Space and Parking

Plans are moving forward for a police facility at 2150 Fowler St. The 175,000-square-foot structure will replace the current outdated building on an 8.5-acre plot.

City officials approved the three-story project, located across from Family Dollar. The site will unite police staff now working from scattered locations throughout Fort Myers.

"Anything going on near there, they don't have to come from real far. I think it would be a good idea that it could monitor the community much better and be safer," said Reuben Jabari Smith, a nearby resident, to WINK News.

The site will double its secure parking capacity to 175 spots. Public spaces will grow from 20 to 81. With 237 patrol vehicles in the fleet, parking needs sparked intense discussion among planners.

The site sits near key city facilities like the jail, courts, and city hall. While built to strict standards, officials stress it won't serve as a storm shelter.

"This is all being designed as risk category 4, which has proven itself to be robust enough to handle just about any storm that gets thrown at it. It would be important, though, to point out that this is in no way, shape, or form a shelter," stated a police representative.

Local business owner Stephen Speer of Clear Choice Auto Paint Supply backs the project. "The building, the plans that you showed me, look like it's going to be a nice-looking building that should add to the area, make it look a little bit nicer downtown."