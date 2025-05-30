Four Big Road Projects Transform Southwest Florida Traffic Through 2028

Road crews have started work in Lee and Collier counties. The projects will finish between 2025 and 2028.

At I-75 and Collier Boulevard, a single-lane ramp will lift traffic from northbound Collier Boulevard over Beck Boulevard. Another ramp will carry I-75 drivers heading south over Davis Boulevard.

"... the change of what they're doing, and widening that road is so necessary and so important," said Barry to WINK News.

March brought the start of a new traffic pattern at Pine Ridge Road and I-75. The $27.5 million project adds paths for bikes and pedestrians. New lights and fresh pavement will be ready by mid-2027.

Fort Myers sees changes at Six Mile Cypress and Daniels Parkway. More lanes will help cars move faster, with longer turn lanes cutting wait times. Work is expected to end in July 2025.

Bids are still being evaluated for construction at Daniels Parkway and I-75. "We still estimate construction to begin at the end of this year," said David Scarpelli, public information specialist with FDOT to WINK News.