Sanibel-Captiva Plans Two Free Storm Safety Events for 2025 Hurricane Season

Sanibel Island will host two storm prep sessions this summer. The city runs its program on May 30, while FISH of Sanibel-Captiva follows on June 4.

"It's an impetus for the community to start planning and to make their own hurricane plan," said Police Chief Bill Dalton to the Captiva Sanibel News.

Starting at 1 p.m. on May 30, the city's two-hour session at Big Arts brings in Fox 4's Andrew Shipley to break down storm patterns. Chief Dalton will explain how to get off the island and the rules about coming back.

The county's top emergency expert, John Schultz, will map out safe spots during storms. Fire Chief Kevin Barbot will detail rescue plans, while Public Works head Fred Mittl will explain street-clearing methods.

At The Community House, FISH will run a three-hour workshop starting at 11 a.m. on June 4. "One of the things that we've learned in these last three years in responding to storms is that the best way to prepare individuals is to make things accessible, easy to understand and having resources available," said FISH Director Maria Espinoza.

The county's Daniela Rambhajan will walk guests through key safety steps. Mental health pro Tiffannie Nalley tackles storm stress. Each person will get a detailed guide with shelter spots and places to stay.