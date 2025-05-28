Aggressive Duck Sends Cape Coral Resident to Hospital After Wave of Attacks

A wild Muscovy duck struck and wounded several people in Cape Coral, Florida. One victim needed medical care after the bird's rampage along Surfside Boulevard. The attacks left locals scared to walk outside.

"I had my eyes closed, all of a sudden I felt a jab on my hand and it was bleeding," said James Sepulveda to ClickOrlando.

Federal wildlife experts warn these birds can damage yards, spread illness, and strike without warning. While laws shield them, officials permit control methods when the ducks stray from their Texas roots. The birds often nest near homes, making them hard to avoid.

Richard Guy shared his scary meeting with the bird. "I stood up and I made some noises, thinking it would go, 'Go away, duck,' you know. Next thing I know, its wings come out like it's going to attack me," said Guy to WESH.

State wildlife officers say these birds may be humanely killed or donated for educational purposes. This puts stress on fixed-income residents who can't pay for removal costs. Many feel stuck between safety and their bank accounts.

Isaac Rempe, who studies wild animals, shed light on their actions. "They'll chase you away from the door of your business, home, or around the edges of your house," said Rempe to Fox 35 Orlando.