$10,000 Grant Helps Kids With Disabilities Get Around Easier in Southwest Florida

A $10,000 grant will make moving around much simpler for kids with disabilities in Southwest Florida. The funds, given by The League Club to Wheelchairs 4 Kids, will back their “Let’s Roll”…

African - American ethnicity little girl resting on wheelchair while waiting to see the doctor in hospital. African - American girl sitting on a wheelchair and smiling to camera.
A $10,000 grant will make moving around much simpler for kids with disabilities in Southwest Florida. The funds, given by The League Club to Wheelchairs 4 Kids, will back their "Let's Roll" program. This effort steps in when insurance or Medicaid says no to needed mobility gear.

"With this grant, we will be able to provide essential equipment and modifications for children with physical disabilities in Lee and Collier counties who have been denied coverage by insurance or Medicaid," said Madeline Robinson, executive director of Wheelchairs for Kids, to the Naples News.

Young people up to age 21 can get help through this program. It covers more than just wheelchairs — they also provide home and vehicle modifications. Kids often get stuck using old gear that doesn't fit right because of strict rules.

"Many are stuck in unsafe, ill-fitting wheelchairs because replacements aren't allowed for five years — despite rapid growth and changing needs," Robinson said. "This funding will help improve their mobility, comfort, and overall health."

Since starting 38 years ago, The League Club has given more than $8 million to 222 nonprofit organizations in Collier and Lee counties.

