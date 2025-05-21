Scanlon Automotive Group Sells Two Fort Myers Dealerships After 44-Year Run

After four decades in Southwest Florida, the Scanlon family has transferred ownership of their Lexus and Acura sites in Fort Myers. The rumored buyer, Group 1 Automotive, runs car sales locations across America and Britain.

"For 44 years, our family has had the privilege of helping generations of customers find the right vehicle, keeping their cars safe on the road, and being there through life's milestones – big and small. But beyond the cars, it's always been about the relationships. Our customers, our team members, and our neighbors have become part of our extended family," wrote the Scanlon family via an email, as reported by News-Press.

The business began when John Scanlon bought a single Lincoln Mercury site on Fowler Street. Over time, two new sites opened near Bell Tower Mall — now known as Scanlon Lexus and Scanlon Acura.

The Scanlon family has also contributed to the community. They built 37 homes with Habitat for Humanity and had a partnership with United Way for 25 years. These good works, they said, showed "a reflection of the love we've received from this remarkable community."