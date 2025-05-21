Rolling Stones Share Real Secret to 60-Year Success: Keeping Their Distance

Six decades of rock stardom rest on a simple truth: the Stones stay apart when they're not making music. This week, Ronnie Wood spilled details about the band's unusual approach.

“We're not on the phone to each other every five minutes,” said Wood to The Daily Telegraph. “When we're not touring, we keep in touch, just to keep the feelers in each other's camp, but we don't over-familiarize. We run on faith and truth." He believes this approach helps the band stay connected while respecting individual spaces.

Since 1962 in London, the band has rocked stages worldwide. Their newest work, Hackney Diamonds, hit stores in 2023. Critics praised it, and fans rushed to buy it. They finished a Hackney Diamonds Tour in 2024.

Wood joined in 1975. He acts as a bridge between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. This skill proved vital in 1984 during Dirty Work when tension split the duo over Jagger's solo projects. At 77, Wood knows what keeps bands strong.

Times have changed how bands track their wins. "In the old days, we used to have the charts, and you'd be able to plot things and feel a part of it. You'd look at the Melody Maker and say, 'Look! We're number 50!' or whatever. ... I've no idea where we are on the charts now."