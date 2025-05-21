ContestsEvents
Florida Small Town is a 'True Hidden Paradise'

Small towns are truly the heart of America. There's nothing like traveling the country and taking in the sights of small towns across U.S., and the people in small towns are often very friendly and welcoming, too. Now, a new study out names the smallest town in each state and what makes it so unique.

A Tiny Town in the State

The staff at Only In Your State has put together a tally with the smallest town in each state. It's truly a delight to look at their picks and see what they love about all these small places in the world. "The spirit of community and neighborly kindness that you get in American small towns just can't be rivaled," they state in the feature, adding that "as the years go by, it's getting harder and harder to find truly close-knit communities that embody that feeling of togetherness and old-fashioned hospitality." In the piece, they highlight towns that have populations near or below 1,000 people.

According to a piece published by the U.S. Census titled "America: A Nation of Small Towns," roughly "76% of incorporated places have fewer than 5,000 people and about a third of those have less than 500 people." So, small towns are a big deal across the U.S. and in every state. However, while small towns are popular, according to the latest Census numbers, "Overall, between the last census on April 1, 2010 and July 1, 2019 estimates, large cities in the South – places with a population of 50,000 or more – grew at a faster pace than in any other U.S region."

Now, let's get to Florida. The smallest town in the state, according to Only In Your State, is Fernandina Beach, which they rave about for multiple reasons. "Located on Amelia Island, this cozy town is a true hidden paradise," the story states. "White sands, incredible wildlife, quirky local businesses and historic buildings make this coastal town one of the best towns to visit in the U.S. for a weekend adventure."

