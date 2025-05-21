Blue Angels Return to Punta Gorda for High-Flying Comeback at Florida International Air Show

After a year off in 2024 due to hurricanes, the Florida International Air Show is making a big return on November 1–2 at the Punta Gorda Airport. This exciting two-day event will light up the skies with performances from two of the world’s top jet demonstration teams: the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team.

Florida International Air Show

The Blue Angels, back in Punta Gorda for the first time since 2012, are famous for their tight formations and jaw-dropping precision. Representing over 800,000 Sailors and Marines, their show is a celebration of the skill and pride of America’s naval aviators. The F-16 Viper Demo Team, originally scheduled for 2024, will also impress with high-speed maneuvers showing off the versatility of the Fighting Falcon jet.

Crowd favorites returning to the lineup include:

Aaron Deliu – Champion aerobatic pilot known for gravity-defying stunts.

– Champion aerobatic pilot known for gravity-defying stunts. Warbird Thunder – Featuring “Ol Growler,” a vintage WWII training aircraft.

– Featuring “Ol Growler,” a vintage WWII training aircraft. Doug Litton – Thrilling tight turns in his agile Extra 300-S plane.

– Thrilling tight turns in his agile Extra 300-S plane. The Chuters Jump Team – A veteran-led group delivering a patriotic parachute performance.

Families can enjoy two new attractions this year:

The Innovators STEM Pavilion – A hands-on space featuring drones, VR tech, aviation tools, and more.

– A hands-on space featuring drones, VR tech, aviation tools, and more. The Family Aviation Experience – Interactive fun for kids and adults, designed to spark interest in flight.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome everyone back,” said Denise Dull, President of the show. “Being named one of USA Today’s 10Best Air Shows is a huge honor.”