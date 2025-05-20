Fort Myers Beach Brewery Back in Business After 15-Month Hurricane Recovery

After a 15-month rebuild, Smokin' Oyster Brewery has reopened in Fort Myers Beach.

"It shows that anything is possible," said Hank Leitnaker, the owner of Smokin' Oyster Brewery, to WINK News. "We heard what people wanted, so we brought it back just for them, and it does mirror the community in that way."

Water crashed through the building with shocking force. "It wasn't under water for a few minutes. It was hours and hours and hours," said Jacki Liszak, who runs the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce. The surge sent waves 15 feet above the roof.

Plans are set for growth upward. "We're going to be building a second level, so it's going to overhang the sidewalk. It's going to be New Orleans meets Key West type of atmosphere," Leitnaker said.