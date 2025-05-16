Lee County Takes to the Skies to Fight Growing Mosquito Problem as Rainy Season Kicks Off

Helicopters buzz over Southeast Cape Coral as Lee County fights back against swarms of mosquitoes. The aerial assault stretches across Pine Island, North Fort Myers, and Estero, where recent downpours have sparked a pest explosion.

"I've noticed some mosquitoes that seem to be a bit more pesky than they used to be at this time of year," said Ronald Bovello to Gulf Coast News.

Aircraft spray special bacteria that kill young mosquitoes before they take wing. Workers check wet spots each day, hunting for signs of breeding while the insects are still in their early stages.

Jenifer McBride of the Mosquito Control District points to shifting weather as the cause. "In the colder season, mosquitoes and insects, they go dormant. So they actually will kind of winterize. Then those eggs can lay and live for quite a long time."

The first big storms woke countless eggs from their winter sleep. A tiny pool of water, no bigger than a bottle cap, can spawn hundreds of biting pests in just days.

The district wants locals to check their yards. Bird baths, old tires, and forgotten buckets all spell trouble when rain fills them up. Quick action now means fewer buzzing biters later.

Winkler and South Fort Myers join the list of spray zones. The air fleet keeps working as storm clouds gather and the wet season takes hold.